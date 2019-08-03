Zurcoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ZUR)

Zurcoin (CURRENCY:ZUR) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Zurcoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Zurcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Zurcoin has a total market capitalization of $38,110.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zurcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 106.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zurcoin

Zurcoin (CRYPTO:ZUR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Zurcoin’s total supply is 87,653,034 coins. Zurcoin’s official website is zurcoin.org

Zurcoin Coin Trading

Zurcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zurcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zurcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zurcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

