zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €114.00 ($132.56).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

ZO1 traded down €3.00 ($3.49) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €117.40 ($136.51). 6,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. The firm has a market cap of $838.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €118.90. zooplus has a 52 week low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 52 week high of €161.10 ($187.33).

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

