ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $47-47.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.93 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:ZIXI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. 2,016,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,415. The stock has a market cap of $506.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. ZIX has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.53 million. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

