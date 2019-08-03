Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $90.40 million and $5.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, GOPAX and OOOBTC. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00258432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.01402286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00112771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, Huobi, BitMart, OKEx, Kyber Network, DEx.top, OTCBTC, Coinone, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Tokenomy, DragonEX, WazirX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Korbit, UEX, Bithumb, Kucoin, Binance, Zebpay, Coinhub, FCoin, BitForex, AirSwap, Bitbns, Koinex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

