Zhang Financial LLC Sells 2,697 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,655,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,456 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $15,434,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7,171.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 710,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 700,798 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $18,979,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $17,508,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $70.28. 1,151,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,142. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $56.12 and a 52 week high of $72.63.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

