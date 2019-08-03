Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 20.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $48,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.58. 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

