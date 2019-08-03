Zhang Financial LLC Has $643,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $679,317.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Falk sold 58,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $7,436,185.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,864,805. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.81.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,109. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.