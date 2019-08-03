Zhang Financial LLC Has $212,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

VTIP remained flat at $$49.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 351,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $49.45.

