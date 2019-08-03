Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 692,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,472,000 after purchasing an additional 79,287 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $21,740,238.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,627 shares in the company, valued at $25,774,453.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Argus increased their price target on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

DHR traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $139.19. 2,021,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

