Zeepin (ZPT) Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Zeepin has a market cap of $3.17 million and $113,151.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00257043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.28 or 0.01398584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024215 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00110194 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000516 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

