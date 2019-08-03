Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% to +5% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.25.

ZBRA traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.93. The company had a trading volume of 339,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.28 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total transaction of $766,152.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,986.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,843,189.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

