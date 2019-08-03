Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15 to $3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% to +5% yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.25.
ZBRA traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.93. The company had a trading volume of 339,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,056. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $140.28 and a 12-month high of $237.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 3,810 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.09, for a total transaction of $766,152.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,986.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $4,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,843,189.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,016,997. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Zebra Technologies Company Profile
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
