Zacks: Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $18.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 146 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPCO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

NASDAQ TPCO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $295.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Tribune Publishing will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $14,563,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $11,690,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $4,215,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 710,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 78,735 shares during the last quarter. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

