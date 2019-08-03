Zacks: Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. Level One Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 14.6% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $26.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Level One Bancorp an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LEVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Level One Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Level One Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $182.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.82. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $28.53.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.38%.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson acquired 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $107,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Level One Bancorp by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

