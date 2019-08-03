Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) to “Buy”

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXTR. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $966.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 438.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

