Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solar Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.70.

SLRC stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $877.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

