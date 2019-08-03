Zacks Investment Research Lowers Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEVL. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on shares of Level One Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:LEVL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The company has a market cap of $182.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $28.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 18.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

In other news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $107,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 476.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 267.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

