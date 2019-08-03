Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.05.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $19.02. 2,040,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,644. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi acquired 5,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $60,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $304,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,322.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 157.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 226.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 196.1% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Read More: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.