Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. 229,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,315. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $349.48 million, a PE ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $66,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,717,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 538,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 504,192 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 553,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 293,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,257,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 155,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

