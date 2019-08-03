Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) to Sell

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOG.A. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moog from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 173,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.66. Moog has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.78 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

