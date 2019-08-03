Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

ISDR stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $18.50.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Issuer Direct worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

