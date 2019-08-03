Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Cubic reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,066.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.44. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CUB. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

In other news, Director John H. Warner, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edwin A. Guiles bought 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.80 per share, for a total transaction of $162,416.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,022 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,371 shares of company stock worth $742,609. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,166 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter worth about $9,882,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CUB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,834. Cubic has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

