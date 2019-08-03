Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) to report $11.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.24 million and the highest is $12.40 million. Quanterix reported sales of $8.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $51.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.31 million to $52.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.59 million, with estimates ranging from $68.73 million to $74.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $26,536.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $79,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,727 shares of company stock valued at $458,958 over the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 100.0% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

