Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.30). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuCana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NCNA stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,289. NuCana has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

