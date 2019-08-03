Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesis Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.33. Genesis Energy reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesis Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesis Energy.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 522,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.63 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,578.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

