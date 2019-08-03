Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.39 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.37. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $169.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

NYSE BOH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In other news, Vice Chairman James C. Polk sold 6,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $499,144.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,938.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 320.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

