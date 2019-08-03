Zacks: Analysts Expect Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shiloh Industries’ earnings. Shiloh Industries reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shiloh Industries.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $273.37 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Shiloh Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

In other news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,130,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shiloh Industries stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.03. 25,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,711. The stock has a market cap of $123.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.00. Shiloh Industries has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.