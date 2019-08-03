Zacks: Analysts Expect Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. Chaparral Energy reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Chaparral Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CHAP remained flat at $$3.12 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 232,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32. Chaparral Energy has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $144.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 3.73.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 210,900 shares of Chaparral Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $662,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,078,107 shares of company stock worth $9,727,697 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Chaparral Energy during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

