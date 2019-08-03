Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $791.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report sales of $791.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.01 million and the highest is $816.90 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $760.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $29.07. 511,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,704. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,142,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

