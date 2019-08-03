Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.89. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $102,820.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,851,289.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Sills sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $772,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 40,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $993.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $56.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

