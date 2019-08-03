Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NCR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.63. NCR reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 86.80% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark set a $40.00 price objective on NCR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NCR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 1,111,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61. NCR has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $35.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 31,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $930,249.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 998.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 71.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

