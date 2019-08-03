Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $750.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $236,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $92,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock traded down $6.69 on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,413. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $126.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

