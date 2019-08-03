Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.05. Goodrich Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 725%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

GDP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. 3,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

