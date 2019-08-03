Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. Fidelity National Financial reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidelity National Financial.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Compass Point raised Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.90. 950,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,383. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

