Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $998.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post sales of $998.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $974.00 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $972.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Robert F. Kalenka sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.58, for a total transaction of $1,060,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,963.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Daly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $966,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,411,936.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,149 shares of company stock valued at $23,659,712 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. The company had a trading volume of 752,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.29. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

