Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $54,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,744.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 1,037,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,394. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

