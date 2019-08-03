Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. Yum! Brands also updated its FY19 guidance to at least $3.75 EPS.

Shares of YUM opened at $117.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.06.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $172,809.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $153,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,386. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

