YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $949,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,580,000 after buying an additional 7,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,628,000 after buying an additional 3,553,686 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,131,000 after buying an additional 2,472,300 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.25. 29,008,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,164,245. The stock has a market cap of $237.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.48. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

