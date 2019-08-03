Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YETI. Cowen assumed coverage on Yeti in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yeti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yeti from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.16.

NYSE:YETI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.54. Yeti has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 38.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $275,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,176,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $33,524,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,549,150 shares of company stock worth $72,650,775. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Yeti by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Yeti by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Yeti by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

