Ycg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ycg LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.3% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,335 shares of company stock worth $26,476,375. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,265,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,813. The firm has a market cap of $296.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

