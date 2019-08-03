Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) versus Diamond S Shipping (NASDAQ:DSSI) Head-To-Head Review

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Yatra Online and Diamond S Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diamond S Shipping 0 0 3 0 3.00

Yatra Online currently has a consensus target price of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 66.10%. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 71.16%. Given Diamond S Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond S Shipping is more favorable than Yatra Online.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yatra Online and Diamond S Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $135.32 million 1.40 -$16.60 million N/A N/A Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Diamond S Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Yatra Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Diamond S Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Diamond S Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -12.27% -85.76% -18.71% Diamond S Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Diamond S Shipping beats Yatra Online on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 3.7 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc. operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

