Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
Featured Story: Liquidity
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.