Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 71.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 356,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

