Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yatra Online, Inc. provides online travel agency services. The company operates through website www.yatra.com, mobile applications and associated platforms to book airline, railway and bus tickets as well as car and hotel accommodations for customers. Its product portfolio includes flights, hotels, trains, holidays, bus and activities. Yatra Online, Inc. is headquatered in New Delhi, India. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 520,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,033,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,986,000 after purchasing an additional 110,721 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,752,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 813,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

