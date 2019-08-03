Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29-5.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Xylem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.69.

In other news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $375,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $194,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,025.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,818 shares of company stock worth $3,747,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

