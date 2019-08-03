XMax (XMX) Reaches Market Cap of $66.93 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One XMax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, HADAX, Graviex and CryptoBridge. XMax has a market cap of $66.93 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XMax has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $608.47 or 0.05646482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,469,442,605 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, ABCC, OTCBTC, Coinrail, FCoin, Hotbit, Graviex, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

