Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III purchased 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $377,586.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after buying an additional 119,347 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Xencor by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 325,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xencor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,435,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,015,000 after buying an additional 61,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Xencor by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

XNCR stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 212,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,871. Xencor has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.