XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 79,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,174. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XCel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in XCel Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in XCel Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in XCel Brands by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 64,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XCel Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Read More: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.