X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, X-CASH has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $10,117.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00323420 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 39,959,214,535 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

