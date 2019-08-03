W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Issues Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of WTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,963. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $631.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.99.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

WTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Stuart B. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,153.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,718.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.