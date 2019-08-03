WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Shares Acquired by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,773 shares during the period. WPX Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of WPX Energy worth $25,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $21.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

WPX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 104,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,344,657. WPX Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

