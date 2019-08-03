WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 44.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. WP Carey updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.95-5.05 EPS.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. 1,623,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,101. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,249,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 968,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 796,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 547,179 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

